Armenian PM: We have to free traffic from worst offender drivers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN.  – Armenian police have prepared a draft bill to free the traffic from worst offender drivers, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s sitting of the government.

Speaking about the latest tragic car accidents in Armenia, he said the draft bill has been submitted to the parliament.

“We have to discuss with the National Assembly the timeframe to pass the bill in the shortest possible time,” he added.

Pashinyan pushed for more traffic control, adding that the system of grades could change the situation.

“Fines give no effect,” he emphasized.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
