News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia Ambassador to US meets with New York's Congressman Anthony Brindisi
Armenia Ambassador to US meets with New York's Congressman Anthony Brindisi
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan met yesterday with US Congressman Anthony Brindisi from the State of New York. He congratulated the Congressman on being elected and wished him more success and achievements.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Varuzhan Nersesyan talked about the course of implementation of the democratic reforms underway in Armenia, the results that have been recorded, as well as the latest developments of Armenia-US relations.

The interlocutors touched upon the importance of the promotion of interparliamentary ties and underscored the role of the Armenian community in this regard.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Consul General joins State Senator in Sacramento for Armenian Trade Office bill hearing
The bill, known as SB 302, was authored by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino…
 c
He attached great importance to the US role in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict…
 US embassy in Armenia celebrates US Independence Day in Yerevan
“It has been exciting to be here in Armenia over the past year to see Armenians forge a new democratic path...
 US assistance to Armenia will increase by $7.4mn and total $80mn
Along the lines of the agreement to support a more competitive and diversified private sector in Armenia…
 Armenia libraries send around 540 Armenian books, magazines to Library of US Congress
The news service of the US Embassy in Armenia reports that the...
 American Armenian organizations: Formerly equal approach toward Armenia and Azerbaijan has changed in US
There is broad consensus in Washington in this regard…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos