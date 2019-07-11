Armenia Ambassador to US meets with New York's Congressman Anthony Brindisi

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan met yesterday with US Congressman Anthony Brindisi from the State of New York. He congratulated the Congressman on being elected and wished him more success and achievements.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Varuzhan Nersesyan talked about the course of implementation of the democratic reforms underway in Armenia, the results that have been recorded, as well as the latest developments of Armenia-US relations.

The interlocutors touched upon the importance of the promotion of interparliamentary ties and underscored the role of the Armenian community in this regard.