Armenia MOD refutes disinformation from Azerbaijan once again
Armenia MOD refutes disinformation from Azerbaijan once again
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia refutes disinformation from Azerbaijan once again.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense reads as follows: “The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia declares that the information that certain Azerbaijani presses spread on July 10, stating that the subdivisions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia have fired gunshots at the Alibeyli settlement of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the positions stationed in the vicinity of Chinari and Movses villages, damaging agricultural machinery, does not correspond to reality and is more disinformation from Azerbaijan.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
