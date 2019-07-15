News
Ambassador Mkrtumyan: There is considerable potential between Armenia, UAE in education
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mher Mkrtumyan, on Sunday met with the UAE Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi.

They discussed the two countries’ track-record in education, as well as joint education and scientific programs.

Also, Ambassador Mkrtumyan touched upon Armenia’s success in digital agenda and creative education.

The interlocutors recorded that there is a significant potential between the two countries in the sphere of education, and expressed readiness to make joint efforts to further deepen bilateral cooperation.
