Armenia National Security Service holds session under Director's instruction

Under the instruction of the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, the National Security Service held today a working consultation chaired by Deputy Director of the National Security Service, Colonel E. Martirosyan, and Advisor to the Director of the National Security Service, Doctor of Law, Professor Vahe Yengibaryan delivered a speech.
The meeting was devoted to the key issues related to the implementation of operational intelligence activities, particularly motions filed to courts, etc.
The issues set forth during the consultation were considered, taking into consideration the latest developments of the precedential practice of the European Court of Human Rights and the Court of Cassation of Armenia.
Due to the need to establish a common practice, certain provisions of the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On operational intelligence activities” were discussed during the session, and it was decided to develop proposals for legislative amendments to revise and improve the provisions.