Holy See Apostolic Nuncio expresses Vatican’s support for Armenia reforms

Armenia PM has new Protocol Officer

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Family killed in car crash in Krasnodar were from Lernakert village of Armenia's Shirak Province

Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum

Karabakh FM meets with Armenia National Security Council Secretary

Armenia PM congratulates newly elected European Commission President

Armenia Ombudsman on medical services at penitentiary institutions

UK government communications’ service experts in Armenia, present their track-record

Armenia Ombudsman to meet with serviceman Yuri Broyan today

Karabakh defense minister, Armenia Security Council secretary confer on situation at line of contact with Azerbaijan

Armenian family killed in Russian tragic accident

Ucom completes placement of AMD and USD bonds

Head of Armenian Yelpin village: Adversary has been shooting in our direction since July 11

Armenia army rear security discussed at MOD

Armenia’s Avinyan to UN official: Turkey’s Araks River reservoir construction projects are worrisome

Armenian Deputy Justice Minister Tigran Khachikyan resigns

Russian FM: Armenia is Russia's key partner in South Caucasus

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to be new German Defense Minister

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fired at Yelpin village, from Nakhchivan

Ararat Mirzoyan meets U.S. Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell

Office of Human Rights Defender examines appeal of Armenia 2nd President’s lawyers

Ombudsman: We will make sure ratification of conventions contradicting Constitution is excluded

Air Moldova passenger plane engine malfunctions in air, aircraft successfully lands thanks to Armenian pilots

Russian FM calls conditions for resumption of direct Russia-Georgia flights

US hopes to hold talks with North Korea on denuclearization

Armenian delegation led by parliament speaker participates in leaders’ forum in Washington

Avinyan: Armenia can be at forefront of 4th industrial revolution

Srbuhi Galyan appointed Deputy Minister of Justice

President Sarkissian to Chancellor Merkel: Your contribution to development of Armenian-German relations is undeniable

Pashinyan hails Germany assistance in implementation of reforms in Armenia

Trump’s ex-advisor banned from using Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

US Congress condemns Trump for attacking four Democrats

Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation

Peru’s ex-president arrested in US

Armenia lawmakers at US Congress forum: This is unique initiative

Newspaper: Armenia’s receiving of money from EU is delayed

US congressman wants to find out whether Pentagon used ticks as biological weapon

Renowned Armenian actor dies aged 67

Venice Commission's announcement on judicial reforms to be made in Armenia

US Secretary of State hopes Washington and Pyongyang are resourceful

Trump says he has made great progress with Iran

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen elected European Commission president

Mark Esper: War with Iran would be a "catastrophe"

Former Armenia justice minister on authorities' repressions against Constitutional Court judges

Armenia Ombudsman visits Prkutyun Center for Disabled Children and Youth

Ukraine to change ambassador in Armenia

Armenia second President's attorneys file cassation appeal

Armenian government to consider assistance to persons affected by March 1, 2008 events

China says Trump 'misleading' people

Newly appointed Czech Ambassador presents copies of Letters of Credence to Armenia Deputy FM

IMF head submits her resignation

PM: 14.4% more foreigners arrived in Armenia in 2019

Armenia Economy Ministry officials, Eurasian Economic Commission representative hold meeting

Atlantic Council: For Armenia’s Pashinyan, Poroshenko’s presidency should serve as cautionary tale

Iranian tries to smuggle drugs to Armenia

Armenia to host session of CIS Tourism Council in 2021

Armenia National Security Council Secretary to meet with Karabakh's military-political leadership

Armenia National Security Service holds session under Director's instruction

Armenia President signs laws

Armenia Defense Minister receives experts of UK Government Communication Service

Karabakh President visits Karkar Tourist Resort Complex in Stepanakert

Iran, Armenia ‘likely’ to exchange trade with local currencies

Armenia PM receives Co-Chair of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France

Armenia Defense Minister receives US Ambassador

Tehran: Uranium enrichment level in Iran doesn't exceed 4.5%

Armenia defense minister attends opening of Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union training camp

Ukrainian president to replace Ukraine’s ambassadors in 12 countries

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenian Embassy in Georgia lawyer visits citizen detained for transporting radioactive substance

Russia court hands down verdict for Armenian charged with murder

Iran’s authorities confirm detention of French-Iranian researcher

Ecologist: Armenian Government should be responsible for situation in Lake Sevan

Parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War investigation on documents to be examined

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal regarding attachment of ex-officials' assets

Parliament speaker: We would like for US to not put pressure on Armenia in context of Iran sanctions

Official: Armenia Social Security Service deputy head dismissed

Armenia PM appoints Deputy Minister of Environment

Medical accessories delivered to Armenian nursing home, military hospital in Aleppo

Armenia MOD Spokesperson on case of military serviceman with disease

Armenia parliament committee chief: If there will be questions to S. Sargsyan, we will petition that he too answer some

Armenian MP lets journalists in on secrets about transport reforms

Armenia Ambassador's article published in Diplomatic World magazine

Armenia Deputy PM: Climate change poses threat to Lake Sevan

Council of Europe to assist Armenia in revising national youth strategy

Armenia FM to pay working visit to US

Turkish MFA says EU sanctions will not affect country's activities in Mediterranean

UK Foreign Office rules out Assange's extradition to countries with death penalty

Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian delivers opening prayer in US House of Representatives

Armenia operative headquarters set up

Expert: All Armenians are guilty of lowering water level of Lake Sevan

Interdepartmental Committee on Development of Armenian National Security Strategy created

Armenia opposition MP suggests “burning” Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio

Ardshinbank Continues issuing AMD and USD bonds

Building of Armenian church transferred to believers in Crimea’s Yevpatoriya

Artsakh President chairs Government’s meeting

Communist Party of Armenia: Europeans forced our authorities to act as we proposed

EU extends sanctions on North Korea

Armenia PM: Our country’s industrialization has begun (VIDEO)

3D crosswalk being drawn in Yerevan (PHOTOS)