Acting CSTO Secretary General urges to create standards of conduct in the information field under UN
Acting CSTO Secretary General urges to create standards of conduct in the information field under UN
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) considers it necessary to unite efforts in the field of information security to promptly develop rules and norms of behavior in the information space under the auspices of the UN, said Wednesday the Acting Secretary General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov.

His remarks came at the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum, TASS reported.

According to him, it is necessary to unite collective efforts in the field of information security.

“We attach particular importance to promoting the development and early adoption of universal rules, norms, and principles of responsible behavior in the information space under the UN auspices,” said Semerikov.

He also informed that the CSTO is working on the formation of a Unified List of organizations recognized as terrorists in the territory of its member states. The developed procedure of a collective action plan to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2019-2021 passes the established procedure of approval by the supreme governing bodies of the CSTO.

“We consider it important to step up OSCE efforts in countering new transnational and transborder challenges and threats, especially terrorism based on the “Code of Conduct for a World Free of Terrorism,” which was initiated by Kazakhstan at the opening of the 73rd session of the UNGA and which participants are already 82 states,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
