Armenia PM congratulates newly elected European Commission President
Armenia PM congratulates newly elected European Commission President
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on being elected President of the European Commission with a congratulatory message that particularly reads as follows:

“I cordially congratulate you on being elected President of the European Commission. I am certain that your term of office as the first female president of the European Commission will be marked by the new uplift of the European Union.

I am glad to mention that Armenia currently has a rich and extensive agenda of relations with the European Union. We attach special importance to implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which will contribute to not only further strengthening of our relations, but also the course of reforms of the Government of Armenia.

Armenia has been and will be the reliable partner of the European Union. I am certain that our common values, as well as the radical changes that took place in Armenia and led to the victory of democracy and rule of law, serve as a solid foundation for further improvement of our relations and for enhancement of the fruitful cooperation.

I wish you success and fruitful activities as President of the European Commission.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
