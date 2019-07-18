Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker’s current US visit to cost over $60k on state budget

YEREVAN. – Three key officials from the Armenian government—namely, National Assembly (NA) President Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan—are currently in Washington, D.C., Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“The 9-member NA delegation will stay in the US for 10-12 days. ‘How much money will that cost to the much-suffered Armenian [state] budget?’ We asked the NA.

‘“The total travel cost made up 17 million 255 thousand 165 drams, the daily allowance—4 million 399 thousand [drams], and we still don’t have the total numerical ‘picture’ of the nightly fee,’ they said from the NA.

“According to the standards adopted by the [Armenian] government, the nightly fee for Washington is envisioned 218 dollars per day; that is to say, the total overnight stay will make up close to 10 million drams. And if we go with the same standards whereby the daily allowance for Washington is envisioned 145 dollars per day in, the numbers said in the daily allowance do not correspond to the ‘reality.’

“Even with the numbers they presented plus overnight stay, Ararat Mirzoyan’s [current] visit [to the US] will cost more than 60 thousand dollars on the [Armenian state] budget,” Hraparak wrote.