Inter-agency commission coordinating actions for implementation of EU-Armenia CEPA holds session

The inter-agency commission coordinating the actions ensuring implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities Document held today its subsequent session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Greeting the participants of the session, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that, from now on, the inter-agency commission’s focus will be on implementation of the roadmap and asked the representatives of the relevant government agencies to report on the activities that have been carried out for implementation of the actions.

During the session, the participants discussed the course of implementation of the actions to be implemented throughout the year in accordance with the roadmap ensuring implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

During the session, the participants particularly discussed issues related to adoption of the Action Plan arising from the National Strategy on Human Rights Protection, the Strategy for Judicial and Legal Reforms and the Anti-Corrpution Strategy, increase of the level of awareness about irregular migration, launch of the system of electronic management of readmission applications, increase of the level of transparency in the taxation sector, as well as increase of road traffic safety standards and improvement of the procedures for issuing driver’s licenses.

Summing up the session, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the attendees for properly ensuring implementation of the actions incorporated in the roadmap and voiced hope that the envisaged actions will be implemented by the end of this year.