Armenia Tavush Province governor asks residents to be careful in forests

Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Chobanyan went live today, asking the residents of Tavush Province to be careful in forests. He particularly said the following:
“Today is one of the most meaningful days in Tavush Province since all residents of Tavush Province, including those who live abroad, return to their hometown to celebrate the Vardavar holiday with their families and relatives. I have three requests:
- treat each other well and have fun,
- be careful with fires since they can pose a risk to our forests,
- be careful and make sure not one piece of trash is left in the forest after the celebration.
I, the whole nation and nature will be grateful to you for that.”