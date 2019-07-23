Armenia MOD Spokesperson: MOD has raised issue of being first to attack

During meetings with the intermediaries, the Armenian party, particularly the defense minister, raises the issue of being the first to attack. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan declared during a discussion entitled “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Recent Trends” at Orbeli Center today, touching upon the question whether the Armenian party raises the issue of being the first to attack, if necessary, when talking to the intermediaries.

“The defense minister also meets with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, and this issue has been raised several times,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

When asked about the response, the Spokesperson said the following: “It’s not a question for the intermediaries to respond to, but a position that they learn about.”