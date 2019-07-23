News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia MOD Spokesperson: MOD has raised issue of being first to attack
Armenia MOD Spokesperson: MOD has raised issue of being first to attack
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During meetings with the intermediaries, the Armenian party, particularly the defense minister, raises the issue of being the first to attack. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan declared during a discussion entitled “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Recent Trends” at Orbeli Center today, touching upon the question whether the Armenian party raises the issue of being the first to attack, if necessary, when talking to the intermediaries.

“The defense minister also meets with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, and this issue has been raised several times,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

When asked about the response, the Spokesperson said the following: “It’s not a question for the intermediaries to respond to, but a position that they learn about.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' recommendations
Anna Naghdalyan reminded that the five-party meeting in...
 Armenia MFA Spokesperson on direct result of agreement in Dushanbe
Naghdalyan stated that Armenia will never refuse to...
 Armenia MFA Spokesperson on government's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
According to her, the security of Artsakh and the status...
 Świtalski: No military solution to Karabakh conflict
As per the envoy of the EU, the latter’s position on the settlement of this conflict has not changed…
 Armenia PM on solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue, casualties
The “hotline” between Yerevan and Baku is operating, but this...
 Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
During the meeting, the parties attached importance to the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos