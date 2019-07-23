News
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' recommendations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

What is very important is the context in which phrases are used — the phrase “substantive talks” in the latest statement by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was used in the context of the strengthening of the ceasefire regime. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan declared today during a discussion entitled “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Recent Trends” at Orbeli Center.

“So, it is necessary to strengthen the ceasefire regime so that it will be possible to move on to substantive talks. The emphasis is on strengthening of the ceasefire regime, and you know when the agreements on the ceasefire regime were reached,” she said.

Touching upon the humanitarian programs, she emphasized the following: “Our main position is that the humanitarian programs must be programs that are real and will contribute to the establishment of peace.”

Anna Naghdalyan reminded that the five-party meeting in Moscow was followed by the issuance of a statement on the implementation of humanitarian programs (exchange of prisoners of war, no violation of the ceasefire regime during work on the farm). According to her, the conversation on this matter continued during the meeting in Washington DC. The Co-Chairs made some recommendations that still need to be considered. In this sense, the important thing is for the programs to be credible.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
