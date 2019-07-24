Armenia Investigative Committee Chairman receives awards from Russia, Belarus

A solemn award ceremony was held during the session of the 4th Joint Advisory Board of the Investigative Committees of Armenia, Russia and Belarus held in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.
During the award ceremony, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan received several awards, particularly the Medal for Strengthening of International Cooperation granted by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrikin, as well as the Medal for the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Belarus from German Fascist Invaders” and the badge “For Service and Partnership” granted by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus.
In his turn, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan granted medals and commemorative gifts to the heads and employees of the Investigative Committees of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.