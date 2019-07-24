News
Armenia Deputy Prosecutor General receives UNDP delegation
Armenia Deputy Prosecutor General receives UNDP delegation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prosecutor General of Armenia Davit Melkonyan received today the delegation of the UNDP Technical Framework Mission, as reported the news service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.

Greeting the experts, Davit Melkonyan stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office has rich experience in partnership with various UN institutions and attached importance to the UNDP mission from the perspective of assessment of the needs for reforms in Armenia’s judicial-legal field, short-term and long-term problems and components.

In their turn, the members of the delegation attached importance to the start of reforms aimed at strengthening and transparency of the justice system in Armenia and introducing mechanisms for accountability.

Deputy Prosecutor General of Armenia Davit Melkonyan thoroughly presented the role of the Prosecutor General’s Office in the structure of the public administration system and the constitutional-legal guarantees and main functions for the independence of prosecutors.
Հայերեն
