Harlem Désir: OSCE impressed by Armenia’s progress in freedom of press
Harlem Désir: OSCE impressed by Armenia’s progress in freedom of press
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is impressed by the progress Armenia has made in the freedom of speech and press, ever since last year’s velvet revolution in the country. Former French politician Harlem Désir, who is now the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, noted about this to the Voice of America Armenian Service

Désir said he believes that many impressive changes have taken place in Armenia, they—as the OSCE—are inspired by the progress which the country has achieved, and it is important for them to continue their work with the Armenian authorities in order to jointly further improve the freedom of the press in the country.

The OSCE representative stated that the situation in Armenia has developed to also discuss the prospects for the development of a more independent public broadcaster in the country.

Désir expressed a view that, first of all, they need to assist Armenia in the development of media that ensure more accurate information and fact-checking, and the right to free expression is very developed in the country and it should remain protected.

In November, he plans to visit Armenia to discuss practical cooperation programs with the Armenian government.

Harlem Désir added that he follows another important matter: the investigation into the murder of Istanbul-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink in Turkey. As per the OSCE representative, not all the people involved in this assassination have been found and convicted yet.  
Հայերեն
