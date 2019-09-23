Enfiajyan: Azerbaijan uses PABSEC platform to promote its political agenda

Azerbaijan has used the PABSEC platform to advance its political agenda, Armenia parliament vice-speaker Vahe Enfiajyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, the organizers of the meeting in Turkey, in fact, allowed statements to be made and speeches by representatives of the delegation of Azerbaijan and Turkey outside the agenda.

“I stated that it is unacceptable to discuss issues concerning the parties absent from the discussions. After which a dispute arose. Obviously, everything was done so that the Armenian delegation was deprived of the opportunity to exercise its powers. But this didn’t affect us in any way, and we answered and will respond to attacks against us,” he said.

The deputy speaker of the parliament added that in his statement he touched on the elections in Karabakh, noting that they, as always, were held at the highest level in accordance with all the norms of democracy.

"This statement caused dissatisfaction among Azerbaijanis, there was an attempt to bring arguments that “20% of the territories of Azerbaijan are occupied.” In response to this, I recalled that the Artsakh never was part of Azerbaijan, including during the USSR. Then I made a remark to the Secretary General, who interfered with my speech,” said Vahe Enfiajyan.

He emphasized that not a single delegation intervened except the Turkish, which openly supports Baku.

Enfiajyan expressed hope that subsequent PABSEC events from the Armenian media will be covered more widely, given the potential that this format of cooperation has.

On September 18 in the Turkish city of Giresun the 53rd meeting of the PABSEC Committee on Economic, Trade, Technological and Environmental Issues was held.