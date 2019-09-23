Maduro declares his readiness for talks with Trump if US changes its policy

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he would agree to direct talks with US leader Donald Trump if he changes his policy towards Venezuela, he said in an interview with Russia-24, calling the US approach erroneous.
Of course, yes, Maduro said in response to a question about his willingness to conduct direct negotiations with Trump, TASS reported.
If once the US President Donald Trump decided to correct its erroneous policy of the war against Venezuela that he inherited from Barack Obama, they in Venezuela would be ready to begin the process of communication, dialogue, talks, to try to create a relationship based on respect, first of all, respect between the government and the authorities of the United States and the government and the authorities of Venezuela.