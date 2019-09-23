Pashinyan, Trump to not meet in New York

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump aren’t scheduled to meet in New York.
In an interview with SHANT TV, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan clarified that Nikol Pashinyan will be visiting New York to attend the session of the UN General Assembly, not to have a bilateral meeting. Hovhannisyan said the US President usually hosts a reception to visit all the guests at once and added that there was no goal to meet the US President during this visit.
According to the deputy foreign minister, Washington continues its efforts as a mediator for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stays true to the development of interstate ties.