Armenia ex-Police chief found dead at home
Armenia ex-Police chief found dead at home
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Hayk Harutyunyan, the former Chief of Police of Armenia, was found dead with a gunshot wound in his house.

According to preliminary information, on Monday, at 11:59pm, a call was received informing that there was a dead body in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province.

An investigation team was dispatched to the scene where Harutyunyan’s dead body was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident, and on charges of causing suicide.

Blood stains, a firearm, and a shell were found at the scene.

Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the committee is investigating the circumstances behind Hayk Harutyunyan’s death. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
