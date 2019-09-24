PM: Armenian economy should set different tasks for science

The practical significance of science should be registered in Armenia, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday noted this during his meeting at the Silicon Valley with Armenians working there.

“For the development of science, it is very important that the Armenian economy sets tasks for it,” said PM, who believes that otherwise higher education becomes simply meaningless. “If we give a person a higher education at a satisfactory level, but at the same time do not provide him with work, then he emigrates. It turns out that education in Armenia is a factor contributing to emigration. Science develops in those countries in which the economy asks science: how can I solve this problem? The economy must say the same science: I want gold, but at the same time it is impossible to harm either people or nature. And today during a public discourse they say: either there must be a mine, or there must be life. This is a primitive approach. This means that we do not want to solve complex problems, this means that we do not want to have science in our country,” he noted.