News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
PM: Armenian economy should set different tasks for science
PM: Armenian economy should set different tasks for science
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The practical significance of science should be registered in Armenia, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday noted this during his meeting at the Silicon Valley with Armenians working there.

“For the development of science, it is very important that the Armenian economy sets tasks for it,” said PM, who believes that otherwise higher education becomes simply meaningless. “If we give a person a higher education at a satisfactory level, but at the same time do not provide him with work, then he emigrates. It turns out that education in Armenia is a factor contributing to emigration. Science develops in those countries in which the economy asks science: how can I solve this problem? The economy must say the same science: I want gold, but at the same time it is impossible to harm either people or nature. And today during a public discourse they say: either there must be a mine, or there must be life. This is a primitive approach. This means that we do not want to solve complex problems, this means that we do not want to have science in our country,” he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier: No developed country where there has been no mine
During his meeting at the Silicon Valley with Armenians working there, Pashinyan reflected also on the Amulsar gold mine project…
 Amulsar mine defenders hold small action in LA (PHOTOS)
Participants of the action were holding “We, our mountains”...
 Deputy PM: I do not think Armenian government has made decision on Amulsar
Mher Grigoryan did not answer the question whether he personally supports operation of Amulsar mine...
 Participants of march in defense of Mount Amulsar singing in central Yerevan
The participants of the march in defense of...
 Public rally against Amulsar gold mine exploitation kicks off in Yerevan
A public rally against exploitation of the...
 Armenian Environmental Front members holding mobilization day in Yerevan
AEF member Arpine Galfayan stated that September 20 to 27 is global mobilization day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos