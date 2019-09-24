Armenia PM Spokesperson on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Such meetings are usually organized in advance. I don’t really understand the effectiveness of a meeting on the spot. This is what Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan told journalists when asked if it is likely that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be followed by the meeting of the two countries’ leaders.

“I don’t want to rule it out, but since there haven’t been preparations for a high-level meeting, I think it is too early for that,” he said.

As far as the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries is concerned, Vladimir Karapetyan said the following: “I also attach importance to the meeting of the foreign ministers since this will provide Armenia with the opportunity to ascertain its approaches and expectations. Let’s try to listen to Baku and see if there is any change in its official stance. I hope the ministers' meeting helps lead to the meeting of the heads of states, but it is too early to talk about this.”