Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan military infiltration attempt into Karabakh: Something very strange has happened

I cannot say what the “activeness” by Azerbaijan is due to. Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said this in a conversation with reporters Tuesday, and referring to the Azerbaijani side’s subversive infiltration attempt Sunday toward an Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army combat position located on the southeastern sector of the line of contact between Artsakh-Azerbaijan.

“It was very strange in terms of the hour of the operation, the number of personnel involved, the involvement of representatives of the special division; at least what was reported,” Tonoyan said. “Maybe they were lost.

“I will now avoid giving any assessment of what has happened, because at this moment we also are analyzing what actually has happened.

“In addition, one must also know the assessment of the Defense Army as to what it’s really like, because something very strange has happened in terms of time, number of [people] involved, and their actions.”

Asked what the Armenian side’s response will be, the defense minister noted as follows: “At the moment we will not respond; on the contrary, we have done our humanitarian duty—that is, the Defense Army did what it was supposed to do.”

He recalled that the dead body of the Azerbaijani soldier had already been transferred at about 7pm Monday.

As reported earlier, on September 22, at about 4:15pm, the Azerbaijani side carried out subversive infiltration attempt into an Artsakh Defense Army combat position located on the southeastern sector of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing troops.

“As a result of the competent actions by the DA position-holding personnel, the adversary was driven back to its initial positions, leaving one dead body at the neutral zone,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, had noted in a Facebook post. “The DA has not had any losses.”

Details of the incident are being clarified.

Some instants of the subversive infiltration attempt were recorded by the DA video-recording devices.