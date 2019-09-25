FM presents UN Under-Secretary-General Armenia position on Karabakh peace process

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is attending the 74th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, on Tuesday with Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.
The interlocutors lauded Armenia’s cooperation with the UN organizations, and expressed their readiness to continue the joint steps aimed at the deepening and expansion of this cooperation, press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
FM Mnatsakanyan presented the reforms which the Armenian government is implementing, and the importance of ensuring conditions conducive to economic revolution in Armenia was stressed as a priority. Also, the FM pointed to the active engagement by the youth and women in the processes taking place in the country.
The interlocutors exchanged views on urgent regional and international matters. Referring to the process for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, Minister Mnatsakanyan informed Rosemary DiCarlo about his meeting Monday with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Azerbaijani FM, and presented Armenia’s fundamental position and outlook on the process of achieving a solely pacific settlement to this matter.