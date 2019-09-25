News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Turkey interior ministry sends regulations for election of new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople
Turkey interior ministry sends regulations for election of new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish Ministry of the Interior has sent to the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople and the patriarch election initiative group the regulations for holding the election for a new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.

But these regulations have caused discontent among the Istanbul Armenian community, including clergy, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.

The main point of dissatisfaction with these regulations is the stipulation that Armenian clergymen who are serving outside Turkey cannot run in this election.

Under the regulations from back in 1863, however, all Armenian clergymen who were born in Turkey could become candidates for the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, regardless of the country of their service.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mikael Minasyan on Armenia PM's statement on Armenian Apostolic Church
Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Holy See Mikael Minasyan has...
 Iconic images of St. Gregory the Illuminator and St. Gregory of Narek placed in Catholic Church in Barcelona
The iconic images were presented to the...
 Ex-President of Germany: What links me to Armenia is Franz Werfel's "The Forty Days of Musa Dagh"
President Gauck reaffirmed the willingness to promote the...
 Catholicos of All Armenians meets with descendants of poet Hovhannes Tumanyan
Introducing the descendants of the Armenian poet to...
 Catholicos of All Armenians receives Lebanese delegation
Touching upon the close and cordial ties between...
 Jerusalem Municipality to reconstruct Armenian Patriarchate Road
Residents of the Jewish Quarter met Thursday with Jerusalem Municipality representatives for a public presentation about the project…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos