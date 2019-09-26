News
Հայ
Հայ
EU Ambassador to Rustam Badasyan: EU ready to support judicial reforms
EU Ambassador to Rustam Badasyan: EU ready to support judicial reforms
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan received Wednesday the Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on taking charge of the mission and considered it an honor to cooperate with such an experienced colleague.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin highlighted the readiness of the EU to support the implementation of key reforms in the areas of anti-corruption and forensic justice.

Minister Badasyan thanked for the readiness of support and noted that the drafts of the Anti-Corruption and Judicial Reform Strategies are ready, will be approved by the Government soon and will enter the practical phase.

At the end of the meeting the sides expressed readiness to develop cooperation.
