News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Armenian General: Adversary provocations and our retaliatory actions are more common for us
Armenian General: Adversary provocations and our retaliatory actions are more common for us
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Armenian Armed Forces fulfill the task at any time and under any conditions, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Andranik Makaryan told reporters.

Asked to comment on the activation of the adversary and sabotage, the general noted that for military provocations of the adversary and retaliatory actions are everyday life

"For us this is a common occurrence. We must fulfill a combat mission in any conditions. With regard to today's exercises, there is only one conclusion: The task of ensuring the physical security of Armenia and the Armenian people is entrusted not only to the Ministry of Defense, but also to the NSS, the police, the Ministry of Emergencies and all other competent bodies. In this regard, I want to thank all the participants, officers and soldiers," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urges parties to Karabakh conflict to minimize talking rhetoric
The co-chairs informed both ministers of their activities after a joint meeting in Washington in June…
 Armenia Premier at UN: Karabakh should receive international financial, technical assistance
As per Pashinyan, no one, including the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), should be left out of the tools for sustainable development…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan’s goal is revenge
As per the PM Baku wants territories, but without people…
 FM presents UN Under-Secretary-General Armenia position on Karabakh peace process
In New York, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Rosemary DiCarlo…
Anatoly Sidorov: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains serious threat to CSTO member states
According to him, intensification of talks over a...
 Armenia PM Spokesperson on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
As far as the meeting of the foreign ministers of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos