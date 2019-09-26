Armenian General: Adversary provocations and our retaliatory actions are more common for us

The Armenian Armed Forces fulfill the task at any time and under any conditions, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Andranik Makaryan told reporters.
Asked to comment on the activation of the adversary and sabotage, the general noted that for military provocations of the adversary and retaliatory actions are everyday life
"For us this is a common occurrence. We must fulfill a combat mission in any conditions. With regard to today's exercises, there is only one conclusion: The task of ensuring the physical security of Armenia and the Armenian people is entrusted not only to the Ministry of Defense, but also to the NSS, the police, the Ministry of Emergencies and all other competent bodies. In this regard, I want to thank all the participants, officers and soldiers," he said.