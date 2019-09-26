Armenia's former Prosecutor General on charge filed against him

In order to conceal the impotence to find the real people responsible for the murders that took place on March 1, 2008, an attempt is being made to engage as many people with resonant names as possible and create the illusion of effective work. This is the statement by former Prosecutor General of Armenia Gevorg Kostanyan.

The statement reads as follows:

“The press release clearly shows that Gevorg Mheryan and I are charged with giving certain instructions and assignments to the police chief which, as a matter of fact, Alik Sargsyan, the addressee of those instructions and assignments, absolutely refutes. This is enough to state that the charges against me and Gevorg Mheryan are not only unreasonable, but also lack any legal ground.

It is clear that in order to conceal the impotence to find the real people responsible for the murders that took place on March 1, 2008, an attempt is being made to engage as many people with resonant names as possible and create the illusion of effective work. I am certain that even if the “new” law-enforcement authorities of the Republic of Armenia file a charge and detain all those who held positions between 2008 and 2018, nobody will forget to ask who is really to blame for the ten people who died and the hundreds of people who were wounded during the events of March 1, 2008.

I would also like to emphasize the fact that I will take advantage of all the opportunities stipulated by Armenian legislation and international treaties to protect me and Gevorg Mheryan from these absurd allegations.

I would also like to remind all law-enforcement officers that those who commit or have already committed unlawful acts during their service will definitely bear personal, criminal and moral liability for their actions in accordance with the letter of the law.

This is all for now, based on the information in the media. I will speak about the incriminated acts in general and the elements of the corpus delicti in particular more thoroughly later.”