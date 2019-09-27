PM: Armenia fully defends India's position on Kashmir

Armenia fully defends India's position on Kashmir issue, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with India's WION television.
“On Kashmir issue, we fully defend India's position, and it is our firm position. We hope that in this case we will be able to create international cooperation for solving this issue peacefully,” he said.
Prime Minister added that Armenia and India are very close historically, culturally and politically, but the most urgent question is “to make our countries closer economically.”
“We had a very positive discussion with Indian Prime Minister. We are discussing the opportunities to make our economic ties stronger and to increase the level of bilateral trade,” Pashinyan added.
Asked about the problem of climate change, Armenian PM said it is a global challenge and has to be addressed by means of international cooperation.