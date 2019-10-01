News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Raffi Hovannisian on keeping second President of Armenia under custody, trial over March 1 events
Raffi Hovannisian on keeping second President of Armenia under custody, trial over March 1 events
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


There have to be interrogations with all officials and institutions having had something to do with the events that took place on March 1, 2008. This is what founding leader of Heritage political party Raffi Hovannisian told journalists today, touching upon the trial over the events of March 1, 2008.

“My personal opinion and the opinion of Heritage political party has always been that all the relevant organizations, presidents and officials linked to the events of March 1 must be interrogated and testify. The truth has to be told and justice must be implemented in order for us to move forward and bring all the guilty people to justice,” he said.

According to Raffi Hovannisian, there are no specific facts for keeping second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan under custody and voiced hope that those facts will be presented during the main trial.

“I know that the incumbent Prime Minister has testified, but everyone else also has to testify. We are currently a state that has to do this. If we don’t, then we Armenians aren’t living in the new Armenia,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decides not to consider appeal by ex-President Kocharyan’s attorneys
The appeal was against the first-instance court decision to not commute Robert Kocharyan’s pretrial measure of custody…
 Armenia president moves from civil hospital to Yerevan penitentiary
The second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been moved to Yerevan Kentron penitentiary…
Victor Soghomonyan: Robert Kocharyan passes examination at Izmirlian MC
Robert Kocharyan, underwent a routine examination at the Izmirlian Medical Center…
 Court of Cassation accepts Armenia 2nd President's attorneys' new appeal for proceedings
One of the articles of the Criminal Procedure Code prescribes that...
 Armenia 2nd President's attorneys not notified about rejection of appeals by Cassation Court
On June 25, the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia, under...
 Armenia cassation court decides not to consider appeals by ex-President Kocharyan’s attorneys
Against the Criminal Court of Appeal ruling to arrest him…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos