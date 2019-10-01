Raffi Hovannisian on keeping second President of Armenia under custody, trial over March 1 events

There have to be interrogations with all officials and institutions having had something to do with the events that took place on March 1, 2008. This is what founding leader of Heritage political party Raffi Hovannisian told journalists today, touching upon the trial over the events of March 1, 2008.
“My personal opinion and the opinion of Heritage political party has always been that all the relevant organizations, presidents and officials linked to the events of March 1 must be interrogated and testify. The truth has to be told and justice must be implemented in order for us to move forward and bring all the guilty people to justice,” he said.
According to Raffi Hovannisian, there are no specific facts for keeping second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan under custody and voiced hope that those facts will be presented during the main trial.
“I know that the incumbent Prime Minister has testified, but everyone else also has to testify. We are currently a state that has to do this. If we don’t, then we Armenians aren’t living in the new Armenia,” he said.