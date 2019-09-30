Deal signed to host Digital UAV Forum 2019

The International UAV Forum 2019 will take place October 16-20, organized by the Armenian National Polytechnic University and AYB School with the support of the Moscow Aviation Institute, Information Department of Polytechnic University reported.
A cooperation agreement was signed between the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, Moscow Aviation Institute, AYB Educational Foundation, Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies and Locator CJSC.
The forum includes three main areas:
- a scientific conference where it is planned to present and discuss the latest scientific, technical and technological solutions in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs);
- Hackathon to solve the most acute practical problems in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles;
- school educational site;
The educational platform will host an exhibition of science and technology projects created by the schoolchildren, master class, as well as demonstrations by lecturers.