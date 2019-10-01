10 issues to be discussed at expanded meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan

10 issues being discussed at expanded meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan

Ten issues will be discussed during an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan.

The meeting participants will consider the issues on:

- approving the amount of fees paid by business entities when applying to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Court

- amending the decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of October 10, 2014

- the report on the execution of the EEU budget for 2018, and the EEU budget for 2020

- on the main directions of international activity of the EEU for 2020, on the concept of forming a common financial market for the EAEU

- on signing protocols on amending the EEU Agreement of May 29, 2014

- on approving the procedure for repaying debts of EEU member states on payment of share contributions to the EEU budget

- on harmonization of the legislation of the EEU member states in the field of gas transportation and supply between organization members

- on early termination of powers of a member of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission and on the appointment and Lena Collegium

- on amending provision No. 1 to the regulations of the Eurasian Economic Commission

- on amending the regulation on the EAEU Agricultural Policy Council, on the time and place of the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The narrow meeting was attended by the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, as well as Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the EEC Board.

An expanded meeting was attended by Igor Dodon in connection with the status of Moldova as an observer state at the EAEU, as well as Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of state.