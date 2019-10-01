News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
EEC industry minister: EEU needs to work on establishing a transnational company
EEC industry minister: EEU needs to work on establishing a transnational company
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The objective is to create conditions for the growth of good businesses. This is what member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission for Industry and Agro-Industrial Complex Affairs (Minister) Alexander Subotin said during the panel session entitled “Opportunities for Export-Import of Products of EAEU Countries and their Partnership as the Basis for Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent”. According to him, throughout its existence, the Eurasian Economic Union has made achievements, but a need to make corrections has also emerged.

“In essence, the Union is just beginning to expand. Based on the results of the six months of the year 2019, industry within the Eurasian Economic Union has grown by more than 2%. This low indicator is due to the unfavorable conditions amid the global trade wars. This goes to show that there is a need for new approaches, and businesses also have to be engaged in the development of those approaches. For this, it is necessary to agree upon the measures for the growth of industries and development of transport within the Union and work in the 19 specific branches of economy. Cutting logistics costs must also be a key component. Finally, if the Eurasian Economic Union wants to have its worthy place in world economy, it needs to work on establishing a transnational company,” he stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tigran Sargsyan: EAEU observing radical turn of events in transport logistics
To solve this issue, in 2017, the Eurasian Economic Commission adopted...
 Concept paper for common financial market approved during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session
According to him, it is important for the Central Banks of the...
 Putin, Rouhani discuss Hormuz Initiative
According to Rouhani, “the Initiative implies cooperation over...
 Participants of “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum adopt declaration
Participants to the forum devoted to the main issues of development and deepening of Eurasian integration…
 Tigran Sargsyan: We are expanding Eurasian Economic Union essence
“We are a purely economic union and the issues of investments and services are today within the competence of governments…
 Putin, Rouhani holding meeting in Yerevan
“We’ll talk about bilateral issues, about the Iranian deal, about the situation in the region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos