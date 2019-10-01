Armenia PM, Russia President discuss wide range of issues of bilateral interest

EEC industry minister: EEU needs to work on establishing a transnational company

Tigran Sargsyan: EAEU observing radical turn of events in transport logistics

Armenia PM: I had a brilliant conversation with the Russian President

Armenian priest's car robbed, large amount of money plundered

Turkey to create buffer zone in Syria on its own

Pyongyang, Washington to restart talks

Suren Papikyan sees Iran President off at Zvartnots International Airport (PHOTO)

Tigran Sargsyan: Eurasian Union inferior to our competitors in terms of transport and logistic value

Armenian PM meets Putin

all.me: Introduction of new payment systems might increase trade efficiency (PHOTO)

all.me ready to assist in increasing transit potential of Eurasian Economic Union (PHOTO)

Concept paper for common financial market approved during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

Rouhani refuses to hold phone talks with Trump, in spite of Macron's efforts

President of Russia's Union of Armenians concerned about loss of Armenian identity

Putin, Rouhani discuss Hormuz Initiative

Union of Armenians of Russia President: Armenia is passive

Ex-official files crime report against Armenia Prosecutor General

EEU member states leaders, Iranian and Moldovan presidents at TUMO (PHOTOS)

Participants of “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum adopt declaration

Kocharyan's lawyer: Court of Appeal avoids justice

Adam Schiff: Armenia is deepening and strengthening its global ties under Pashinyan’s leadership

Yerevan hosts Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, Singapore - EEU deal signed, 01.10.19 digest

Criminal Court of Appeal dismisses complaint of Serzh Sargsyan’s nephews

Artsakh President meets Congressman Frank Pallone

Final session of “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum kicks off in Yerevan

Tigran Sargsyan: We are expanding Eurasian Economic Union essence

Armenian PM Pashinyan shares new selfie

Putin, Rouhani holding meeting in Yerevan

Armenian Environmental Front member presents Amulsar issue to European Parliament delegates

PM: We attach great importance to the formation of common Eurasian Union gas market

Armenia finance minister meets with Singaporean senior official

Armenian official, ADB discuss joint agriculture programs

Bezos again tops list of richest people in US according to Forbes

Member of ruling bloc declares war on sexism in Armenia

Lee Hsien Loong: Singapore finds its soulmate in Eurasian Union

PM: Development of Iran-EEU relations will contribute to development of Armenian-Iran relations

Supreme Eurasian Economic Council next meeting to be held in St. Petersburg

Armenia, Singapore sign investment and trade agreement

Kazakh President: Kazakh exports with Eurasian Union member states decreased by over 6%

Sooronbay Jeenbekov: It is necessary to take measures to remove obstacles in Eurasian Union market

Dodon: Moldova hopes to start talks between Eurasian Union, EU to create large free trade zone

Putin: Agreements will come into force on formation of single Eurasian Union electricity market

Armenian MP: Vahe Grigoryan closely linked to political majority

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone Jr. arrives in Artsakh

Strategic military exercises continue in Karabakh

Putin: Eurasian Union expands geographical scope of cooperation and holds talks with 13 countries

China’s president reviews armed forces on National Day

Rouhani: US carries out economic terrorism

Incident occurs during Putin’s Armenia visit

Free trade deal signed between Eurasian Economic Union, Singapore

Advisor to Russian President: Eurasian Economic Union has gained great potential for trust

Armenian delegates to PACE take selfie with France President (PHOTO)

Lukashenko: Political solution needed to eliminate barriers in Eurasian Economic Union

Minister: Armenia to engage Singaporean experts in implementation of educational reforms

Heritage Party leader on Vanetsyan-Pashinyan debate

Official: It is planned to optimize the staff of regional administrations

Dollar slightly up in Armenia

PM: Armenia makes feasible contribution to Eurasian Economic Union development

Rally supporting EEU Supreme Council: ‘Grant-eaters’ will not worsen Armenian-Russian relations

Armenian minister receives French Ambassador

Number of experts of Armenian parliamentary factions may increase

Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge godson remanded in custody

Armenia parliament majority: Legislature must do its utmost to enhance role, standing of Constitutional Court

10 issues to be discussed at expanded meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan

Prosperous Armenia faction MP on vote to terminate powers of Constitutional Court member

Google helps wander around Versailles

Citizens hold protest while Russian President arrives at Armenian presidential residence

Raffi Hovannisian on keeping second President of Armenia under custody, trial over March 1 events

ARF-D delegation meets with Lebanese Minister of Information Jamal Jarrah

Tigran Khzmalyan, supporters protesting against EEU near government building

Yerevan court again denies motion for Manvel Grigoryan release on bail

Armenia delegation attends Black Sea Economic Cooperation organization committee meeting

3 killed, 5 injured as result or road accident: Car involved in accident registered in Armenia

Iranian court sentences Rouhani's brother to 5 years in prison for corruption

Pashinyan to Dodon: We must work to strengthen Armenian-Moldovan political ties

Narrow meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

CB: Growth in direct investment to Armenia increasing

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan signs decrees on awarding servicemen

Action in support of Eurasian integration, Putin’s visit takes place in front of Russian Embassy

Armenian parliament discusses delay in payments for registration of unauthorized buildings

SPRING PR celebrates 10th anniversary of its foundation, IPRA Golden World Awards is in Yerevan (PHOTO)

PM Pashinyan meets Kazakh President Tokayev

Armenia villagers clash with one another

Singapore delegation tastes Armenian foods and likes ghapama, gata and dolma

Russian President Putin arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Union of Armenians of Russia: Armenia may become trade corridor for Eurasian Union market, other regions

Peru's president and parliament removes each other from power

Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decides not to consider appeal by ex-President Kocharyan’s attorneys

WCIT 2019 announces opening speakers

Armenian PM holds bilateral meetings ahead of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Russian president’s advisor: We assess Armenian competitive advantages in Eurasian Union market rather high

Armenia PM: Our relations with Iran should be as far as possible from geopolitical influences (PHOTOS)

Rally being held in Yerevan against Eurasian Economic Union summit

MP: Armenian companies should be able to sign electricity sales agreements

Armenia PM congratulates People’s Republic of China 70th anniversary

Digital opportunities in Eurasian space to be discussed in Yerevan

Armenia parliament kicks off regular sessions

WTI world oil prices rising

Yerevan hosting Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting