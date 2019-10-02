PM speaks on meeting with Iranian President

The discussions in Yerevan with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani were a logical continuation of the political dialogue that started from my visit to Tehran in February 2019, said Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian parliament on Wednesday.
“The meeting was completely open taking into account the situation around Iran, as well as our interest in expanding cooperation in the energy field,” Pashinyan said. He noted that discussions were also held in order not to harm the natural process of developing relations with third countries.
“The governments of the two countries clearly understand both the nuances of the development of relations and the problems that exist on each side, and try to jointly find ways to solve them,” the PM said.
On October 1, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held in Yerevan. In addition to the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia), the president of Moldova as the head of the observer state at the union, as well as guests of honor - the Iranian president and the Singaporean PM participated in the meeting.
A tête-à-tête meeting was held between Pashinyan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.