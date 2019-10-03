News
EU and US on brink of trade war
EU and US on brink of trade war
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union regrets the decision of the US to introduce tariffs on European goods, and states that the administration of President Donald Trump is striking itself by such a move, AP reported.

European Commission spokesman Daniel Rosario said that this is a step that will primarily hit consumers and companies in the US and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement.

Rosario recalled that the World Trade Organization should authorize possible EU retaliatory fees in the coming months if it finds that the US illegally subsidizes Boeing. The EU expects to be able to introduce tariffs worth up to $ 12 billion.

Rosario noted that if the US introduces countermeasures, it will push the EU to take similar steps. According to him, the EU is ready to work on a fair and balanced solution for our respective aviation industries.

The French government said that the EU will respond in response to the US decision to introduce tariffs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
