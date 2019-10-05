News
Armenia minister: Attacks on media outlets are a threat to media freedom
Armenia minister: Attacks on media outlets are a threat to media freedom
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Attacks on media outlets are a threat to media freedom in our democratic country, Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said in connection with an attack on Hayeli press club earlier today.

“There is no alternative to media freedom in Armenia, and any such case has to get an adequate response within the law,”  Badasyan wrote on Facebook.

As reported earlier, a group of young people attacked Hayeli press club in Yerevan on Saturday.

Four young men threw eggs towards the press club, while one of them who introduced himself as Davit Hovhannisyan demanded that the media outlet should be closed.

 According to protesters, the reason of their actions is an article published on Hayeli.am website and titled “Aliyev’s belated, but powerful response to Pashinyan”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
