News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 06
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Serj Tankian arrives in Yerevan (PHOTO)
Serj Tankian arrives in Yerevan (PHOTO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – World famous singer and songwriter Serj Tankian has arrived in Yerevan to attend the World Congress of Information Technology (WCIT 2019).

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Youri Djorkaeff arrives in Yerevan for WCIT 2019
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9...
 France bidding farewell to Jacques Chirac
Monday is a day of national mourning in the country in memory of the ex-president…
 Famous French Armenian actor Charles Gérard dies aged 92
He was born on December 1, 1926 in Marseille, and his real surname was Adjemian…
 Tunisia's ex-President dies
The attorney of the former 83-year-old president...
 Armenia President, wife send condolence telegram on death of His Holiness Aram I's mother
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian expressed...
 Mother of Catholicos Aram I dies in Beirut
The funeral of Lousin Keshshian will take place in Antelias...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos