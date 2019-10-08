News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 08
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
uPay takes part in DigiTec 2019 for first time as stand-alone company
uPay takes part in DigiTec 2019 for first time as stand-alone company
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

One of Ucom’s innovative solutions, uPay, this year for the first time gets represented at DigiTec 2019 as a stand-alone company. Within the framework of the “Celebration for Technological Armenians” exhibition, uPay launches a new beta-version of its application for a wide range of users.

The main message of the uPay beta-version is “Create Your Own Payment System.” Users are thus called upon to work together to create what they themselves, i.e. different age group representatives, should be using. uPay is all ears to everyone’s opinions and suggestions and will continue upgrading the app based on that feedback.

“When creating our new application we have studied international practice, the widespread international payment systems and introduced the best solutions,” said Ruben Saghoyan, Director General at uPay. “Our young, dedicated, helpful team is open to all suggestions and any feedback. At DigiTec 2019 we look forward to hearing reviews and new ideas from our users, having a plan to create the payment system that suits every individual.”

“When designing the pavilion we tried to get an interactive and enjoyable environment for visitors,” said Zhanna Mkrtumyan, Marketing Manager at uPay. “Those DigiTec participants who will visit our booth and express will to become beta testers will have an opportunity to compete and receive gifts.”

Let us add, that the app was created with the help of new technology, new approaches, in particular, the world-famous “event sourcing” technology used in programming. It enables system flexibility and substantially speeds up its operation. The app has simple, user-friendly interface for all types of users. As mentioned above, it will be constantly upgraded based on the user feedback.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ucom is technical sponsor of WCIT 2019, the World IT Congress to be held in Armenia
“The outcome of the negotiations was announced back in October 2016, when Ucom-sponsored “Armath” Engineering Laboratories...
 Ucom kicks off pre-sales for the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones
Buyers will be able to choose and pay in advance the full price of their preferred model online...
 Creative Armenia, Ucom announce winner of $2,000 movie poster challenge
Anahit Petrosyan is awarded the $2,000 top prize for her unique vision…
Ucom offers uDrift prepaid mobile internet tariff plans with 10 GB, 30 GB Volume
This offer will interest especially those close ones who visit their homeland…
 All Ucom voice subscribers to watch Umediaroom mobile TV without paying for MBs
As of August 20, 2019, all Ucom mobile voice subscribers will not pay for consumed megabytes...
 Thanks to “Ucom Gigaboom” offer, all new subscribers of mobile internet to receive up to 140 GB
All new subscribers who have joined this offer will also have the opportunity to acquire an Alcatel MW40V uFi device at AMD 1…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos