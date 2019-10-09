News
Serj Tankian searching for apartment in Yerevan
Serj Tankian searching for apartment in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Nikol Pashinyan talks about bringing Armenians to Armenia, but there is a need for economic opportunities for people to return and purchase apartments. This is what lead singer of the rock band System of a Down Serj Tankian stated during a press conference held as part of WCIT 2019 Yerevan today, adding that he would also like to purchase an apartment in Armenia.

“On the other hand, the government needs to take reasonable steps to make sure the prices of apartments are not extremely high. When my wife and I were visiting last year, I looked around for some apartments. We weren’t able to purchase an apartment last year, and I’m still searching, but I hope to find something,” he said.

When asked where he lives now, Serj Tankian laughed and said the following: “I’m not crazy to tell you where I live.”
