Murder recorded in Yerevan
Murder recorded in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A murder has been recorded in Yerevan on Wednesday, Shamshyan.com reported.

Yerevan police received a message that shots were heard on Andranik Street 130.

Before the arrival of law enforcement officers from the medical center Erebuni, they reported that they received a dead citizen with gunshot wounds.

At the scene, four cartridges and traces of blood were found. A criminal case has been opened,

According to the source, the victim was a young man of 20-25 years old, who was taken to the hospital on a black BMW.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
