Lebanese President on possible consequences of Turkey’s operation in Syria

The Turkish army’s military operation in northern Syria could have dangerous consequences for Syrian unity and adversely affect the course of the war with terrorists in the Arab Republic, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting with UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs on Thursday.

According to Lebanese President’s press service, President Aoun drew the attention of the UN Advisor to the fact that recent events that take place on the Syrian-Turkish border can have dangerous consequences for the course of the war in Syria, and Lebanon is following the development in the hope that the encroachments on Syrian unity and the realities associated with it will not be refugees.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of operation in northern Syria against the terrorist groups. Turkish aviation attacked the city of Ras al-Ain and a number of other Syrian cities on the border of the two countries on the same day.

The start of the ground part of the operation was announced later. According to the latest data from the Turkish Defense Ministry, the military, after the start of operation attacked 181 targets of Kurdish forces in northern Syria. Media reports of civilian casualties and injuries.