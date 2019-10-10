News
Thursday
October 10
News
Lebanese President on possible consequences of Turkey’s operation in Syria
Lebanese President on possible consequences of Turkey’s operation in Syria
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Turkish army’s military operation in northern Syria could have dangerous consequences for Syrian unity and adversely affect the course of the war with terrorists in the Arab Republic, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting with UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs on Thursday.

According to Lebanese President’s press service, President Aoun drew the attention of the UN Advisor to the fact that recent events that take place on the Syrian-Turkish border can have dangerous consequences for the course of the war in Syria, and Lebanon is following the development in the hope that the encroachments on Syrian unity and the realities associated with it will not be refugees.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of operation in northern Syria against the terrorist groups. Turkish aviation attacked the city of Ras al-Ain and a number of other Syrian cities on the border of the two countries on the same day.

The start of the ground part of the operation was announced later. According to the latest data from the Turkish Defense Ministry, the military, after the start of operation attacked 181 targets of Kurdish forces in northern Syria. Media reports of civilian casualties and injuries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Armenian embassy in Damascus in contact with communities in Syria’s north
Diplomatic Missions of Armenia are working on providing our compatriots with temporary accommodation…
 Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on military operations in Syria, Armenian community
The military operations that Turkey launched in the Syrian Arab Republic on...
 Armenia Security Council on Syria situation: We will develop detailed plans
Those settlements in Syria where there is an Armenian population are at our focus, the council secretary noted…
 Armenian Assembly of America supports bipartisan legislation to sanction Turkey on Syrian invasion
“We applaud this important bipartisan legislation proposed by Senators Graham and Van Hollen…
 Armenia government: We will continue humanitarian mission in Syria
PM Pashinyan spoke about Turkey’s invasion of Syria…
 Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria operates as usual
“Just talked with the head of the humanitarian mission in Syria…
