Delegation led by parliament speaker visits Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands

The delegation led by Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan took part in the reception organized by the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands on the occasion of the Independence Day of Armenia. A concert was held by Sergey and Lusine Khachatryans on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Komitas, Armenian Parliament’s press service reported.
The concert was also attended by the chair of the Senate of the Netherlands, members of the diplomatic corps and numerous representatives of the Armenian community.