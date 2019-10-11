Karabakh FM: Creation of Artsakh state became response to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing

Delegation led by parliament speaker visits Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands

Zatulin: Russia not to allow unjust solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Pashinyan to Aliyev: It's inappropriate to use Council of CIS Heads’ meeting to distort history

South Ossetian FM hands memorial medal to his Artsakh counterpart for contribution to development of relations

My step: Non-parliamentary opposition should participate in new Electoral Code development

Minister: Armenian Virtual Bridge will bring Armenia closer to objective of becoming regional technology hub

Armenia official, World Bank representative outline future steps in specific domains

Anna Hakobyan to attend Swiss Red Cross charity event in Geneva

Armenia and Uzbekistan agree to organize mutual exchanges at the intergovernmental level

Reuters: Trump's assistant will reduce US National Security Council staff by third

Armenia official: It’s our duty to support, be guided by clearly stated right of Karabakh people to self-determination

Armenian Deputy FM: Heydar Aliyev recognized, held talks with Nagorno-Karabakh Republic

Karabakh President: Artsakh’s fate cannot be decided without its participation

US, Turkish chiefs of staff discuss Syrian situation

Masis Mayilian: Artsakh’s isolation is unacceptable

Congress Republican Party members drafting a bill on US sanctions against Turkey over Syria

Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan interested in expansion of ties with Armenia

'Cooperation for justice and peace' international conference being held in Stepanakert

Newspaper: Armenia authorities conducting “trade” with Venice Commission

Trump has now account on Twitch steaming service

Armenia PM: We discussed with Turkmenistan President numerous matters on bilateral, multilateral agenda

Armenia Ombudsman, Head of EU Delegation discuss judicial-legal reforms

Armenia Security Council closely following events unfolding in northeast Syria

Armenia PM arrives in Ashgabat

Armenia Deputy FM: Syrian-Armenians not in panic

Armenia FM participates in CIS Council of Foreign Ministers session in Ashgabat

Romania Parliament expresses lack of confidence in government

Turkey detains people for criticizing invasion of Syria

Göran Marby on local internet

Russia calling on parties in Syria to show restraint

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of deals between leaders of two countries

Armenia’s stance on Turkish invasion to Syria, WCIT 2019 draws to end, daily digest of 10.10.2019

Armenian plane crash-lands in Mogadishu

Syrian MFA: Erdogan attacks safe population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism

Armenian PM has phone talks with French President

Armenian PM bids farewell to Iranian ambassador

Trump threatens to hit Turkey financially and impose sanctions

All villages of Armenia plan to be provided with fiber-optic communication lines

Glendale Community college to commemorate April 24th without losing revenue

Lawyer demands clarification from Armenia Investigative Committee

Works begin in Armenia on introduction of 5G technologies

Car importers hold protest rally in front of Armenian Government building

Lebanese President on possible consequences of Turkey’s operation in Syria

Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia

Executive approves Armenian strategy of judicial, legal reforms 2019-2023

Armenian embassy in Damascus in contact with communities in Syria’s north

Numerous people join statement supporting Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegation in Netherlands

Armenian economy minister participates in Big Industrial Week exhibition in Cairo

Armenia PM: Professional commission for constitutional amendments can't make political decisions

Armenia Ombudsman among remarkable human rights figures in Europe

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on military operations in Syria, Armenian community

190mn drams allocated for Yerevan Day celebrations

Ardshinbank: another step towards customer

Coca-Cola Hellenic shared experience at WCIT 2019 (PHOTO)

Armenia Security Council Secretary on Artsakh army general's statements

Armenia Security Council on Syria situation: We will develop detailed plans

Matter of traffic jams is on Armenia government agenda

Armenia PM: Businesses around Lake Sevan must become civilized

Alexander Tzinker: Downed Azerbaijani UAV indicates good preparation of Armenian air defense

Vice PM: Transformation of Homeland-Diaspora relations is important on way of state development

GIPHY CEO Alex Chung: Armenian IT getting to be known in the world

Alexander Tzinker: Armenia can make use of Israel track-record in some domains

EFSE, ARARATBANK invest in local business growth in Armenia

Tzinker: Memorial to victims of Armenian Genocide may be unveiled in Israel

Head of Armenian delegation to PA OSCE on verbal duel with Azerbaijani representatives

Armenia government dismisses Vayots Dzor Province governor

PM on Military Insurance Fund compensation: For a year and a half, we “returned” process to 19 years ago

NGO Head: Opening of Armenian Embassy in Israel is expected no earlier than spring 2020

Imprisoned Armenia ex-official hospitalized again

Armenia to get €4.65mn from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Executive approves procedure for centralized reporting of domestic violence cases

45 winners of ‘Hero of Our Time’ award AMD 30 million from PM’s staff

Syria, Lebanon, Iraq nationals can obtain Armenia passports in their countries

Armenian Assembly of America supports bipartisan legislation to sanction Turkey on Syrian invasion

Armenia parliament speaker heads to Netherlands

Armenian government reduces charter capital of Nairit-2, Melioration companies

World oil prices are falling

Armenia government: We will continue humanitarian mission in Syria

4th conference of Armenian trade network “Development of Armenia-Diaspora business relations” being held in Yerevan

Vice PM: Armenian government’s task is for republic to keep up with advanced countries of world

Armenia PM to pay working visit to Turkmenistan

Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria operates as usual

MFA: Armenia condemns military invasion by Turkey in northeast Syria

Turkey continues attempts to invade Syria, Armenian schools of Qamishli closed Thursday

US did not give “green light” to Turkey’s Syria operation, Pompeo says

Newspaper: Germany, China ambassadors to be summoned to Armenia MFA?

Armenia MP: Turkish army is bombing Armenian-populated towns of Syria

Armenian MP of Turkey: They turned country into toy in hands of Trump, Putin

Murder recorded in Yerevan

Economist: From 2008 to 2017, Armenia has highest unemployment rate

Anna Hakobyan meets US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

PM receives US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

Jean-Claude Juncker urges Turkey to stop military operation in Syria

EU urges Turkey to end military operation in northern Syria

President receives Presidents of IEEE Computer Society, Synopsys Armenia

Selfie-mirror to be produced in Armenia

Health Ministry warns: Measles recorded in Yerevan

Armenian specialists to present virtual unmanned vehicle testing system at NIDays