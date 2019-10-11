His Holiness Karekin II receives Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation representatives

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received officials of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation accompanied by President of the Portugal-Armenia Friendship Association Vahe Mkhitaryan at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, as reported the information system of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Mkhitaryan informed the Catholicos of All Armenians that the visit was organized as part of the “Days of Portugal in Armenia” events dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Calouste Gulbenkian and voiced hope that it will help further strengthen the bonds between Armenia and Portugal.

His Holiness gave his blessings and highly appreciated the Foundation’s mission and the beneficial work that it carries out for Armenia and Armenians.

During the meeting, the Armenian Pontiff also talked about the mission of the Armenian Church and the role of Christianity in the lives of Armenians, emphasized that Christianity helped the Armenian people resist all the trials and tribulations that they faced and added that son of the Armenian nation, benefactor Calouste Gulbenkian was a bearer of Christianity.

His Holiness also answered questions about the relations between the Armenian Apostolic and Armenian Catholic Churches, and the officials of the Foundation invited the Supreme Patriarch to visit Portugal.