News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Karabakh President hands medal to Konstantin Zatulin
Karabakh President hands medal to Konstantin Zatulin
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday met with Russian State Duma member and of CIS Countries Institute director Konstantin Zatulin.

Artsakh-Russia ties and regional processes were discussed at their talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, President Sahakyan awarded the Gregory the Illuminator Medal to Zatulin, in recognition of his consistent support of and friendly disposition toward Artsakh and its people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos