Karabakh President hands medal to Konstantin Zatulin

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday met with Russian State Duma member and of CIS Countries Institute director Konstantin Zatulin.
Artsakh-Russia ties and regional processes were discussed at their talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, President Sahakyan awarded the Gregory the Illuminator Medal to Zatulin, in recognition of his consistent support of and friendly disposition toward Artsakh and its people.