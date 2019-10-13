US to allocate $ 50 million to stabilize situation in Syria

The White House issued a statement stating that US President Donald Trump has allocated $ 50 million to stabilize the situation in Syria to protect the persecuted ethnic and religious minorities and promote human rights.
The allocated funds will provide emergency financial assistance to human rights defenders in Syria, civil society organizations, and reconciliation efforts that directly support ethnic and religious minority conflict victims.
The amount will also be aimed at increasing accountability, eliminating explosive remnants of war, ensuring community security to help stabilize, documenting violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, and supporting victims of gender-based violence and torture.
The statement expresses the hope that US regional and international partners will also contribute.