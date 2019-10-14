China has begun fulfilling tariff deal arrangements with US, Trump says

President Donald Trump stated Sunday that China had “already begun” making large purchases of US agricultural products as part of last week’s tariff deal with Beijing, NBC News reported.
Trump announced the partial agreement on Friday, calling it a “substantial phase-one deal” that would take three to five weeks to write.
“My deal with China is that they will IMMEDIATELY start buying very large quantities of our Agricultural Product, not wait until the deal is signed over the next 3 or 4 weeks,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.
He said on Friday that the agricultural purchases would eventually total $40 billion to $50 billion.
The US had planned to raise tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports from 25 percent to 30 percent on Tuesday, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that the increase would not take place.
Mnuchin said no decision had been made on whether to kill or delay another round of tariffs scheduled to take effect on December 15.
Trump has said talks on a “phase two” deal will start almost immediately.