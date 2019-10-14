Artsakh parliament speaker receives Eleni Theocharous

Artsakh Parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan received former European Parliament member Eleni Theocharous, chair of the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus Hagop Kazandjian
Welcoming the guests, the speaker noted that relations with Cyprus occupy a valuable place in the foreign policy of Artsakh and noted that there is a mutual interest in further developing it, Artsakh National Assembly’s press service reported.
The parties exchanged views on the negotiation process of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement, promotion of practical cooperation between Artsakh and Cyprus and other regional and international issues.