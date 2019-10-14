News
Monday
October 14
News
Artsakh parliament speaker receives Eleni Theocharous
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh Parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan received former European Parliament member  Eleni Theocharous, chair of the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus Hagop Kazandjian

Welcoming the guests, the speaker noted that relations with Cyprus occupy a valuable place in the foreign policy of Artsakh and noted that there is a mutual interest in further developing it, Artsakh National Assembly’s press service reported.

The parties exchanged views on the negotiation process of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement, promotion of practical cooperation between Artsakh and Cyprus and other regional and international issues.
Հայերեն
