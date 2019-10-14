News
Armenian MP of Syria: Presenting Turkey’s Ottoman mindset to world is task of us all
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In international politics, Armenia should play its practical role in the matter of Turkish invasion of Syria—and for the benefit of the Syrian people, the Syrian government. Jirair Reisian, an Armenian member of the Syrian parliament, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, it is the duty of us all to present to the world Turkey’s current expansionist policy on Syria and its Ottoman mindset.

“Various countries around the world condemning this invasion will remain words unless they take any practical steps to restrain Turkey,” Reisian added.

Referring to the present-day situation of the Armenian population in northeastern Syria, the MP stressed that these Armenians are part of the local people and have the same issues as the others.

“So far, local Armenians are not in immediate danger,” he said. “The Armenian districts, the Armenian church of Qamishli haven’t been under Turkish fire yet.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
