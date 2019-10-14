Armenia opposition MP: PM sent message to local political players that new cycle with new game rules needs to start

YEREVAN. – At the business forum on Saturday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that there are no foreign and pro-government businessmen, and this is a message to the players of the political and economic arena. Sergey Bagratyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament, stated this at a press conference Monday.
“I assume that the intolerant climate can’t accompany the political arena [of Armenia] for a long time, solutions must be found, one of which the prime minister announced through a message,” Bagratyan stated. “This intolerant climate hasn’t been created in a day (…), which spilled out with the revolution [in the country last year], but which hasn’t ended yet; verbal aggression seems to persist, especially on social media.
“The prime minister sent a message to players of the domestic political arena that new cycle—with new game rules—needs to start.”
Bagratyan added that the question now, however, is whether Armenian businessmen abroad are ready to start a new cycle.