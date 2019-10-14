Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan should not complain on destruction of historical monuments

Armenia has repeatedly witnessed the destruction of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in Azerbaijan, the spokesperson for Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Monday.

“We have repeatedly witnessed the destruction of our history. For example, the destruction of unique khachkars in Nakhijevan, “ the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

On accusations that the restored mosque in Shushi appears to be Iranian, Anna Naghdalyan noted that Shushi is one of the oldest Karabakh cities, and the mosque is an indivisible part of the history of the city.

“The Artsakh authorities are making great efforts to preserve historical monuments. And they approach the issue comprehensively, without discrimination. As an old nation with a thousand-year history of living side by side with other nations, we value the heritage of others, and we have extensive experience in preserving it,” she said.